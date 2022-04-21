Fight for faith, glory and the fate of the Western world

When Father Vilhardain finds Sir Byron Fitzwalter wounded, alone and at death’s door at the killing fields of ar-Saffuriyah, their fates are bound together. One is a priest on a secret and dangerous mission. The other is a young Knight Crusader hungry for glory.

The year is 1187 and the Muslim forces of Sultan Saladin have just crushed the Christian armies struggling to maintain control of the Holy Land. As two great faiths continue to fight and kill for supremacy, the pair journeys from the heart of Rome, the seat of Christian power, to the legendary city of Babylon, deep in enemy territory.

From deadly political subterfuge and relentless assassins to the full power of Saladin’s massive army, the two must navigate unimaginable peril to save the Western world.

As the two finally reach the fabled gates of Babylon, little do they know that everything they’ve both ever held to be true will be called into question, and loyalties once thought unbreakable will be brought to the brink.

WORLDBUILDING

“The Secret of Etemenanki” (Bay Horse Publishing), James Ragon’s debut novel, is a masterclass in comprehensive world building and immersion. Ragon’s passion for and utter mastery of the period shines through every page. Historical details are artfully woven into the story, rather than manifesting as blunt bricks of exposition, a trap to which other authors in the genre often succumb.

This strength shines through particularly brightly when it comes to warfare. The macro aspects such as campaign strategy and troop movements are tactical, precise and rationalized; however, the nuanced and expertly choreographed close combat were some of my favorite moments:

“The third Saracen was now on his feet with a shamshir in his hand. James waded in, striking at the baby-faced Saracen who was skillfully deflecting each blow. The ring of steel echoed in the empty streets. James towered over the smaller Saracen. His sword strokes fell like hammer blows as he advanced. The Saracen, retreating from the onslaught, stumbled and fell backward.”

The action is engaging, immersive and gritty without feeling over the top or unrealistic. The action isn’t the novel’s only selling point, however. The pacing of the book is also phenomenal, providing the reader plenty of downtime to recover between the action with a poignant and nuanced story that delves deep into gray areas when it comes to faith, conscience, loyalty and honor.

NUANCED STORY

I found myself looking forward to the small moments when the characters could sit down, put aside the burden of their quest for a bit, and be themselves. Not only do Sir Byron and Father Vilhardain form strong bonds despite their very different backgrounds, but the author also makes a point to use other characters as foils to highlight how the protagonists differ from the status quo of their respective organizations.

Byron is anything but the bloodthirsty and bigoted crusaders that make up his peers, while Father Vilhardain resents the corruption festering away within the Vatican.

Even beyond the main cast, the characters are unique and, most importantly, I could empathize with all of them, regardless of their alignment.

As someone very unfamiliar with the genre, I was drawn in from the first few pages of the story and came away from the experience just as edified as I was entertained. “The Secret of Etemenanki” is a must-read (a statement I do not make lightly) for anyone curious about the Middle Ages, the nature of faith, or just looking for their next great read.