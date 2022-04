Syracuse native David Muir is returning to his hometown to be Syracuse University’s 2022 commencement speaker. SU announced Thursday that Muir, anchor and managing editor of “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” will deliver the school’s 2022 Commencement address on Sunday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m. in “the stadium.” Syracuse University recently confirmed it will be ending its naming rights deal for the Carrier Dome, but has not yet confirmed who will be replacing Carrier.

