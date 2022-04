KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UT Athletics) — Senior pitcher, and former Meigs County Tiger, Ashley Rogers opened the 2022 Lady Vol Challenge spinning her first career perfect game, retiring 15 consecutive ECU batters to record the 13th individual and 15th overall perfect game in program history. The right-handed All-American struck out 12 for a new season-high and became the first Lady Vol to record a perfect game since Erin Gabriel in 2016, and Tennessee picked up an 8-0 run-rule win to open its two-day home tournament.

