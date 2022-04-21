FLAG RAISING

CANTON—The Salvation Army of Canton/Fulton County has, unfortunately, had to make some changes.
Due to some recent personnel changes at their office, they won’t be able to have Food Pantry and Diaper Pantry May 5, 6, and 12.
CANTON—The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a two day fundraiser at Graham Hospital. The Nutman will be in the lobby conference room Thursday, May, 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CANTON—Canton High School seniors, Emma Orwig and Jacob Breese have been chosen as the Canton Elks Lodge #626 Teens of the Month for April.
