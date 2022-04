DALLAS — Donovan Mitchell limped off the court at American Airlines Center on Monday night. After driving to rim and going up for a shot with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter Mitchell came down and immediately grabbed for his left thigh. He was subbed out of the game and immediately headed for the locker room, bending over in the tunnel and breathing heavily as he grabbed his left leg again.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO