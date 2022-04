Emily and Kobe have an emotional reunion after not seeing one another for two years in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Emily, who's from Kansas, and Kobe, who's from Cameroon, met at a nightclub in China and quickly fell in love. Four weeks into their engagement, she found out she was pregnant and returned to the U.S. Kobe, however, had to miss the birth of their son, Koban, after his visitor visa was denied. They applied for the K-1 spousal visa but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's taken two years for Kobe to come to Kansas.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO