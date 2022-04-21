ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier man sentenced for enticing girl, 12, from Kansas to engage in sexual activity

By KSLA Staff
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man must serve nearly 16 years in federal prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old girl to exchange sexually explicit video clips and engage in sexually explicit video chats. Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also has ordered 45-year-old...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Double shooting in Bastrop sends 2 to hospital

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Bastrop that sent two to the hospital. According to the Bastrop Police Department, it happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Bastrop police were called around 5:40 p.m. about a fight in progress. Gunshots were fired in the 900 block...
BASTROP, LA
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ksla
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘launching homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man

SALINE, La. (KSLA) — A Bienville Parish man died when his car ran through a ditch and struck a tree. Louisiana State Police says 47-year-old David Choate, of Saline, was killed in the wreck just before 9 a.m. Monday, April 25 on Louisiana Highway 9 just south of Louisiana Highway 155. That’s immediately west-northwest of Saline.
SALINE, LA
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy