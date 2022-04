DETROIT -- As competitors, they did what they could to prevent it. As countrymen, they swelled with pride when it happened. The first player on either team to hug the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera on Saturday after he became the first Venezuelan-born player to collect 3,000 MLB hits was Cuban-born José Iglesias. The Rockies’ shortstop, who played with Cabrera in Detroit from 2015-18, covered second base just long enough to see that time was called, then jogged over to first for a bear hug as the near-sellout crowd roared at Comerica Park.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO