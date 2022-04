Richard Marvin Hamler was born in Easton on Aug. 10, 1932 and passed from this life into eternity at 7:20 p.m. on April 23, 2022. Richard was the youngest son of Earlen and Blanche Hamler. He grew up in Lewistown with his sister Betty Jean Hamler Reigle and brother Earl Hamler Jr. on South Wayne Street. To many, Richard was known as a friend and organist extraordinaire. To his nieces and nephews, he was known as beloved Uncle Richard.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO