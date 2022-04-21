ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Heavy QC police presence, multiple shots fired

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón, Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a heavy police presence around East Locust and Leclaire Streets in Davenport Wednesday...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 3

Kait 8

Police investigate shot fired into house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a house. According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:40 p.m., March 27 about the incident at the corner of Rosemond Avenue and Roy Street. Details...
JONESBORO, AR
WQAD

Shots fired call ends with arrest of 3 juveniles, East Moline police say

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Sunday evening shots fired call resulted in the arrest of three juveniles, according to a press release from the East Moline Police Department. The release says officers responded to the Gas N Dash Mart located at 809 19th Street shortly before 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired. Police say "it was soon determined" that a shooting happened in the 900 block of 21st Street. Shell casings were found in that area.
EAST MOLINE, IL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in Chippewa Creek, Wisconsin the morning after she was reported missing. The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters were discovered in a wooded area just a few blocks from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but have not arrested anyone in connection with the girl's death. Lily was reportedly visiting her aunt's house on Sunday, and left on her bicycle to return home sometime on Sunday evening. When she did not arrive home, her father became worried and called the police. Police began searching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA

