Lauderdale County, AL

Officials Find 2,800 Fentanyl Pills

 5 days ago

A man was arrested after Lauderdale County officials found 2,800 fentanyl pills in Florence. CDC Issues A Warning About Mysterious Hepatitis In...

Related
Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During an execution of a search warrant, Decatur Police Department officers and the VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged three individuals for trafficking marijuana. Decatur PD had been receiving complaints for several months about drug activity and shootings occurring on Carridale Street SW. Through the course of...
Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartselle woman charged with drug trafficking

HARTSELLE — A Hartselle woman is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant that yielded about 18 grams of fentanyl, a half-pound of methamphetamine, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia items, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
