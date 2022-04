Sword Art Online is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year and is hyping up its plans with a special promo! Reki Kawahara's original light novel series is now one of the strongest franchises running today thanks to not only the success of those novels and its many spin-offs, but due to the many anime adaptations that have sprung from it as well. This has included not only the long running TV anime, but spin-off series, feature films, and much more. The franchise has a ton to celebrate as it now prepares to look back on its journey to this point.

