KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was once down four runs to Florida in Sunday’s series finale but rallied back to earn the sweep against the Gators. The top ranked Vols were down 4-1 heading into the ninth inning. Second baseman Jorel Ortega hit a solo home run to start the inning. Later on, designated hitter Christian Moore drove in two runs to tie the game 4-4. That would be the score heading into the bottom frame of the inning.

