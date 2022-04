ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call for compromise in negotiations at the Capitol to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and frontline worker bonuses during his State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session as lawmakers figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds. The Democratic governor’s address will be the last of his term before he faces a stiff challenge from Republicans later this year. It will be his first address at the Capitol since the pandemic began.

