ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

$50 million funding to upgrade I-15 and Tropicana

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sRH4_0fFTKskM00

On Wednesday, Senator Cortez Masto announced that $50 million in federal funding will go towards upgrading the Interstate I-15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange.

Cortez Masto said that she secured these fundings through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The goal on upgrading this interchange is to improve the safty, accessibility, and traffic flow in Las Vegas for residents and tourists at the Las Vegas Strip.

“Las Vegas is a premier entertainment city. Ahead of the NFL draft, I was proud to join Las Vegas transportation and tourism leaders to discuss how the infrastructure law will upgrade roads and get people to our conventions, sporting events, and tourist destinations safely and efficiently," Cortez Masto said. "We also discussed the $50 million in funding I helped secure to upgrade the I-15 and Tropicana interchange, which will improve traffic flow and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.”

At the press conference, she said that the interchange sees over 300,000 vehicles per day, and that the interchange brings access to six venues. She hopes that this upgrade would make it easier for Nevadans and visitors to maneuver around the the Strip.

Comments / 6

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

"Last Great" Las Vegas Strip Piece of Land Sells (Here's What's Coming)

The Las Vegas Strip packs a lot into 4.2 square miles. In fact, you could argue that there's no real estate on the planet that's more valuable or more competitive. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment CZR operate more than a dozen Strip properties combined. Each one of those essentially offers visitors an adult theme park. You can gamble, see all sorts of shows, eat at world-class, low-class, and every other type of restaurant, including many from famous chefs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything. The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas leaders call for better regulations for performers on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street performers filled the streets Monday at the Fremont Street Experience. People perform inside of circles on Fremont street and that is how many earn a living. Las Vegas city leaders and Fremont street reps are calling for some changes on how the circles are managed after 90% of street performers are no showing their circles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Las Vegas Strip#Nevadans
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak. (Courtesy South Bay Realty/Stupak Las Vegas) A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to help a dog find a new family after they say the dog either suffered abuse or was hit by a car. Remember the Caesars Palace Grand Prix on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $120K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their week off with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a royal flush jackpot worth $120,000. According to Station Casinos, the local hit the jackpot on Monday at approximately 11:42 a.m. after placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Classic Las Vegas Casino Makes a Change No Strip Casino Has Embraced

In the mid-1990s Las Vegas made an ill-fated effort to market itself as a family destination. That move made some sense, as the city does have a sort of overgrown-theme-park feel, In fact, the then-new MGM Grand casino/hotel had an actual amusement park built on its property to give kids something to do while their parents were gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Quietly Eliminates a Well-Loved Loyalty Perk

Before the pandemic hit, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report had the best player loyalty program in the casino business. In addition to typical perks like waived resort fees, free parking, early access to tickets, and special lines at buffets, check-in, and at other venues, the casino company offered one special perk that MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report never offered.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy