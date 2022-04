COLUMBIA, S.C. — A third suspect has been denied bond after a shooting left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall. According to WACH-TV, a judge denied bond Thursday for Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 19, the last of three suspects arrested in the case. Smith, who argued that he did not pose a flight risk, said he didn’t surrender to police sooner because he had been seeking an attorney, the news outlet reported.

