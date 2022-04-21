Prep rankings: Marysville moves up to No. 19 in SJS; Sutter top-5 in NSCIF

At this stage in the season most of the mid-valley’s baseball and softball teams have resumed the home stretch of their league seasons looking to bolster their standing in preparation for the first full postseason since 2019.

Marysville baseball, fresh off a school record 17th straight victory last week in San Diego, has moved up to No. 19 in the MaxPreps computer-generated rankings system that is updated each week.

The poll uses games stored on the database to generate a complete rankings for each section and state.

However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.

MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.

The Indians (20-2), who stand in first place in the Pioneer Valley League, looked destined to grab one of the PVL’s four automatic berths into the postseason when play begins May 10 for Divisions I-IV and May 11 for D-V-VII.

In 2019, Marysville was slotted in D-IV, though placements can fluctuate depending on a number of factors, according to the Sac-Joaquin Section.

Marysville battled Center, who is tied for second in the PVL, on the road Wednesday night in a game that finished past the deadline of the Appeal.

Yuba City (11-10) remained 41st in the SJS – a ranking that it has held since March. The Honkers, who sit fifth in the Capital Valley Conference with a 6-6 mark as of Wednesday, need to move up two spots to get within the automatic qualifiers for the league.

CVC is granted three automatic berths into the playoffs, according to the SJS.

YC has two series remaining – the first against Roseville beginning next week before finishing up with rival River Valley (1-13) in May.

NSCIF baseball poll

Colusa (22-0) moved up to No. 2 in the MaxPreps poll – one spot behind Pleasant Valley out of Chico.

Colusa, a D-IV in the playoffs, have five Sacramento Valley League contests left and one nonleague battle with Delta (Clarksburg) before beginning postseason action, in all likelihood, the week of May 10 at home.

Sutter, the Butte View League leader in its last season in the Northern Section, rounds out the top-5 in the poll at 19-4-1.

East Nicolaus and Wheatland sit No. 11 and 15, respectively.

Softball

Marysville is a mid-valley-best 17th in the SJS rankings this week.

Marysville (10-3), tops in the PVL – a game up on Bear River – resumes its season at Yuba City Monday before returning to league play April 26 at Center.

Both games begin at 4 p.m. The PVL also gets three automatic bids into the playoffs, the SJS stated.

River Valley (11-5-1) is ranked 27th this week heading into its final bout with rival Yuba City (4-9-1) on the road April 27. It could have playoff implications as RV and YC are third and fourth, respectively, in the CVC as of Wednesday. The league gets three automatic qualifiers into the postseason, according to the SJS.

Right now, RV (3-1) leads YC (2-3) for the final automatic berth by two games.

In the NSCIF, East Nicolaus leads Sutter and Wheatland, respectively, for the top spot in the MaxPreps poll as of Wednesday.

All three looked destined for the postseason that begins May 17.