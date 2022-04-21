ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in Albuquerque celebrate the first time marijuana is legal on 4-20

By Jordan Honeycutt
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crowds gathered along Central in downtown Albuquerque to celebrate the first time cannabis was legal in New Mexico on 4-20. The date 4-20 has been tied to smoking marijuana for decades. There were local vendors and live music with the goal of educating more people about the plant.

Recreational Marijuana: What you need to know in 10 numbers

People KRQE News 13 spoke to said they haven’t seen any issues since recreational marijuana became legal here. “Everyone’s been super kind to one another, really giving everyone space whether people want to smoke or not right, people are very considerate of each other which is great,” said Danell Zepeda, 505 Resin Works.

Are some being left out of New Mexico’s cannabis industry?

Recreational cannabis sales became legal in New Mexico on April 1. State law mostly limits using marijuana in private. The industry is expected to bring in close to $50,000,000 a year.

Comments / 7

Dee Dee Ruhl
5d ago

It's really sad that this is legal, people should think about what they're doing with there life. Drugs are bad!!!! Our heavenly father says this is a sin. Stay away for drugs and pray for those who's lives are being ruined by them!!!!

Reply(3)
6
Pig Pauer
4d ago

Which drugs does he 'say' are a sin and which drugs aren't? You can get caffeine free at some churches, some even offer wine. You may not have the new international Queen Jane edition of the Bible....I can see where you'd be confused.

Reply
2
