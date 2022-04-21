ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embiid sinks Raptors in final second to take 3-0 lead

By Logan Reever
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

(WHTM) – Joel. Hans. Embiid.

As if the man needed another moment to add to what was already the best year of his career, he certainly provided the perfect bow on Wednesday night.

Embiid’s game-winning three with 0.7 left gave the Sixers a 104-101 win to grab a 3-0 strangehold on their First Round series.

“That’s bigtime, man. That’s why he’s an MVP. To have us on the road right here, we get this victory…not the prettiest game…but any game in the playoffs is a win,” says Tobias Harris.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers puts up a shot over Precious Achiuwa #5 and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors in the final seconds of overtime in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“That was crazy, man. Joel is Joel,” says a speechless Tyrese Maxey.

Joel may be Joel, but he certainly deserved all the adjectives and nouns in the book after a 33-point performance and clutch shot basically solidified the series.

No team in NBA history has ever been able to come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

The Sixers look to close the Raptors out for good on Saturday afternoon in Game 4.

