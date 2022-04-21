Brothers shave heads for good cause

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — An American Legion post raised nearly $2,200 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital Wednesday night when two brothers shaved their heads.

Brothers Steve Anderson and Wayne Link had their heads shaved by their granddaughters to raise money for Wayne’s daughter, who is racing in a St. Jude’s marathon. She asked her family for donations.

“We started out at $100, we only wanted $100 to go that,” said Wayne’s wife Jodie. “Then it went to $200, then we got to $500, then it went to $1000.”

After her parents made their rounds at the Gibson City American Legion, they were able to raise nearly $2200.

“It’s amazing,” Jodie said. “People in Gibson are amazing.”

Jodie and Wayne didn’t tell their daughter how much they raised, surprising her with a giant check over FaceTime.

“She couldn’t imagine it was this much money,” Jodie said.

The brothers said they wanted to show their grandkids what it means to serve.

“They’ll learn what a good cause is about by doing this,” Anderson said.

“We need to help an way we can,” Wayne said.

While the shaving process was funny, it brought tears to many eyes to think about how the community came together to raise money for a good cause.

Wayne and Jodie’s daughter will be racing this weekend in Nashville. The family said they are thankful the community exceeded their donation goals.

