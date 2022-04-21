ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Brothers shave heads for good cause

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki7FF_0fFTJ3Dh00

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — An American Legion post raised nearly $2,200 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital Wednesday night when two brothers shaved their heads.

Brothers Steve Anderson and Wayne Link had their heads shaved by their granddaughters to raise money for Wayne’s daughter, who is racing in a St. Jude’s marathon. She asked her family for donations.

“We started out at $100, we only wanted $100 to go that,” said Wayne’s wife Jodie. “Then it went to $200, then we got to $500, then it went to $1000.”

After her parents made their rounds at the Gibson City American Legion, they were able to raise nearly $2200.

“It’s amazing,” Jodie said. “People in Gibson are amazing.”

Jodie and Wayne didn’t tell their daughter how much they raised, surprising her with a giant check over FaceTime.

“She couldn’t imagine it was this much money,” Jodie said.

The brothers said they wanted to show their grandkids what it means to serve.

“They’ll learn what a good cause is about by doing this,” Anderson said.

“We need to help an way we can,” Wayne said.

While the shaving process was funny, it brought tears to many eyes to think about how the community came together to raise money for a good cause.

Wayne and Jodie’s daughter will be racing this weekend in Nashville. The family said they are thankful the community exceeded their donation goals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New look roster on the way for Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team will look a lot different next season, not only in the style of play, but mainly with a new look roster. The Illini are losing at least five starters and that number could grow even more. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
City
Gibson City, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Gibson City, IL
Sports
Gibson City, IL
Society
WCIA

Water rescue after SUV drives into Shoal Creek

JOPLIN, Mo. — A vehicle runs off a busy road and in to Shoal Creek, just south of Joplin Monday. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. (4/24) when a tan Chevy Trailblazer exited Gateway Drive (South Rangeline Road), and drove into Shoal Creek. When rescue crews from the Redings Mill Fire Department arrived on the […]
JOPLIN, MO
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Boss at Arby’s starts GoFundMe for employee

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most Americans would not say they like their boss very much. But, one here in central Illinois is going above and beyond to help an employee. The general manager of the Arby’s on Springfield Avenue is raising money for a dedicated employee. She said he was in an accident on his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaving#Good Cause#Charity
WCIA

#PrayersForNathan spreading through one community

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) – Dozens of people of all ages and backgrounds gathered in the Salt Fork High School gym and had a prayer circle Monday night. They want to make sure Nathan Becraft and his entire family know they’re here for him, and they can’t wait until he’s home. “If you’re going to get […]
CATLIN, IL
WCIA

Former Mattoon High School student sentenced for failure to register

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student has been sentenced to 25 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on a different charge. Mattoon Police said officers arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lyons on a charge of failing to register his change of address to law enforcement. In 2018, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Food Truck Frenzy

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people showed up at Decatur’s Fairview park to get some grub for lunch.The united way of Decatur and mid-Illinois held its second food truck frenzy today. People waited in lines for at least thirty minutes to get some lunch from local food trucks. Food Truck Frenzy isn’t just a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Teens damage property for TikTok ‘door kick challenge’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A destructive video challenge has been circulating TikTok since last fall, but Champaign police say it just landed on our doorsteps. They have an urgent warning for parents after police responded to a call about a kid kicking in someone’s door. Authorities say a viral social media trend is to blame. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Residents jump out of windows to escape apartment complex fire

(UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.) – The fire chief said all 27 residents were able to get out of the building. The building is a total loss. There was a fire here several months ago that was caused by a dryer. However, investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire. WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Department hosting prescription drug take back event

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department will be among those hosting events this Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. As part of a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Sheriff’s Department will accept expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. […]
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

27 people displaced after Warrensburg apartment fire

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – A fire destroyed a Warrensburg apartment building Monday morning. Crews spent hours dousing the flames near Southland Drive and Southland Court. “There wasn’t any time for anything else; the smoke was filling the apartment. I just had to make sure we could get as many people out as we could,” Jerry […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

New 60-acre nature preserve addition unveiled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Grand Prarie Friends added 60 acres to the Edna Edwards land and water reserve Sunday. The new land is along county road 100 north near county road 1500 east. What looks like a big cornfield now will be turned into a forest and bat preserve over the next few years. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Driver in custody after lengthy pursuit involving stolen ambulance

CHICAGO — An ambulance was stolen Monday evening in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way down near Dwight. At around 4:40 p.m., police said a CFD ambulance was stolen by an unknown man in the 200 block of West Cermak. Police said the ambulance was parked on the street and there […]
DWIGHT, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy