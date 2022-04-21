ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Andrew Giuliani to hold campaign rally in Endicott

By Kevin Gfeller
 5 days ago

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Giuliani, will host his first campaign rally in Endicott on April 24.

Andrew, along with his father and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, will host his campaign rally at Endicott’s George W. Johnson Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Giuliani said, “Endicott is an important part of New York’s history as a hub of business and industry. I have been to Endicott three times since announcing my candidacy and I’m looking forward to hosting our first Giuliani rally here on Sunday. Making New York Great Again will involve every New Yorker from all 62 counties, and with our plan to revitalize New York, I envision another chapter of success and innovation in the Southern Tier.”

Both Andrew and Rudy say they are looking forward to enjoying Spiedies and the park’s beautiful views while greeting supporters.

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

White Democrats 'not listening' to Black Americans, 'have become the hero of the criminal': Lawrence Jones

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones distanced Black Americans from the "defund the police" movement in the opening monologue of Saturday's show. LAWRENCE JONES: Are we disposable? Do our lives not matter? Crime is up all across the country. People from all backgrounds are dying, but I can't help but recognize the alarming number of Black people, specifically Black children, being murdered. Today, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger, Jr. was laid to rest in Erie, Michigan. He was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends. Antonio's nickname was "ESPN" because he love[d] sports, especially wrestling. Police are looking at surveillance video, but no arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, loved ones said "goodbyes to 12-year-old Kade Lewin. He was shot while he ate dinner with his family in a parked car in Brooklyn. His mom says he liked football and video games. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York mayor, vowed to end the revolving door of justice, but no arrests have been made in this case.
ERIE, MI
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
