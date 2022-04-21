ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside police lend a helping hand at local grocery stores

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Oceanside Police Department has been spreading some...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

San Diego Police holds hiring fair as its down 150 officers

SAN DIEGO — Checking out all the options San Diego's Police Department has to offer, Matthew Bookout-Varner of Escondido says he and his wife just applied to join SDPD. "I feel like it is a good time for anybody to try to get into the police department. Seeing how much they are in need definitely motivates me,” said Bookout-Varner, a father of two.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grocery Shopping#Kusi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy