ELIZABETHTON — On Monday evening the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission continued its work on developing a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year by examining the largest piece of the county’s budget: the Carter County School System. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee led the presentation and told the committee that the largest amount of the revenue coming to the schools is still not definite.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO