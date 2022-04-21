ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

'They got the wrong man': Macon triple murder suspect may be cleared after inmate's confession

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff says a man who admitted to killing an elderly couple last year is now confessing to killing three people in Macon nearly a year earlier. The original suspect in the Macon triple homicide is now released on bond. Charles Rowland allegedly...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

All 5 suspects caught in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All five suspects in the drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl are now in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office custody. In connection with the Jan. 8 murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony, five people have been indicted by a grand jury: Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 22; Kendariss Brown, 31; Henri Ramone Beach, 20; Destiny Rich, 22; and Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., 20.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twiggs County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Twiggs County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WINDER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Confession#Robbery#The Wrong Man#The Twiggs County Sheriff
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy