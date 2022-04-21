ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

DMACC striking fear into opponents with off-the-charts stats

By Scott Reister
KCCI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, Iowa — 76 runs in one day. Two players that homer...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

ISU boosters form collective to pay players

Under new NIL legislation, schools across the nation are paying big bucks for transfers such as Tyrese Hunter, who led ISU to the Sweet Sixteen before entering the portal. Coaches have told KCCI that some players could fetch up to $500,000. So how do schools like Iowa State stop the trend of seeing top players leaving? Collectives.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Boone, IA
Boone, IA
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Kickin Country 100.5

‘Mistake’ Leads To Huge Lottery Win For An Iowa Man

Could a printing mistake have led to a huge payday for an Iowa man? Josh Buster, from the southeast Iowa town of West Burlington, thinks so. Buster asked a convenience store clerk for five easy-pick plays for April 17, 2022, Mega Millions drawing. Buster told lottery officials that the clerk initially printed only one play on a ticket. He then asked for four more plays on a separate ticket.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Kcci#Dmacc
KCCI.com

Iowa fans get a glimpse of the Hawkeyes at spring practice

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes opened the gates to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday morning as they hosted fans for their last spring practice of the year. One of the big storylines on people's minds was the quarterback situation. Hear from Kirk Ferentz on their performance in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeye athletes volunteer their time for 'Day of Caring'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — The 24th annual Hawkeye Day of Caring kicked off Sunday with about 200 student-athletes volunteering their time at organizations across Johnson County, KCRG reports. Ten teams from the University of Iowa participated, helping out agencies such as the Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center and Houses...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy