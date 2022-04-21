ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds three more points in victory

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McDavid registered two assists before burying an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Dallas....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Extends point streak to six games

Konecny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Konecny had the secondary helper on Kevin Hayes' first-period tally. The assist gave Konecny a six-game point streak (three goals, four helpers). The 25-year-old has been one of the Flyers' top players this season with 52 points, 213 shots on net, 80 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 77 outings. This is his second-highest point total in his six-year career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Picks up assist in win

Kubalik recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kubalik helped out on an Erik Gustafsson goal in the first period. In his last six games, Kubalik has earned two goals and three assists while playing a more regular role in the lineup on the second line for much of that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 158 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-16 rating through 76 contests in a disappointing campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Takes loss in Chicago

Sandstrom allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Sandstrom gave up a pair of goals in the first period and another in the third en route to his fourth loss in as many NHL appearances this season. He's given up three goals in each of his games, struggling due in no small part to the poor quality of the Flyers. The 25-year-old could potentially make another start in the Flyers' last two games, though Martin Jones could also get both games to wrap up the year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Guarding cage Monday

Sandstrom will get the starting nod in Chicago on Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sandstrom will appear in his fourth NHL game and third since April 13. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 0-2-1 with a 3.30 GAA and a .915 save percentage with the Flyers this season. In his only road outing of the year to date, he took a tough overtime loss against the Sharks despite stopping 43 of 46 shots on Dec. 30.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Connor Mcdavid
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Opens scoring Monday

Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Gustafsson opened the scoring just 1:44 into the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Jan. 28, slipping into a part-time role with just three assists in 19 games in that span. He's at 18 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits, 53 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 58 appearances while mainly logging third-pairing minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Ejected from Game 5

Whiteside was ejected from Monday's Game 5 against the Mavericks after being assessed two technical fouls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Whiteside was forced to hit the showers after getting into an altercation with the opposition during the fourth quarter. The game was already well in hand, so his absence didn't impact the outcome of the contest. Whiteside scored just two points for the fourth straight game and snagged six boards in 13 minutes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Steady in win

Lankinen allowed one goal on 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. This was arguably Lankinen's best outing of the season, as he was able to limit the damage to a Kevin Hayes goal in the first period. He's won three of his last six starts, improving to 7-15-6 for the season. The 26-year-old owns a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 31 contests. The Blackhawks' next game is their home finale Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Matt Martin: Nabs assists in loss

Martin had an assist as the Islanders lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes on Sunday. This has been a subpar season for Martin. He has three goals, four assists, and a rating of minus-1 in 68 games for the Islanders. Martin also has 68 penalty minutes and 225 hits. The hits are well off the per game pace Martin had put up earlier in his career, and that's a concern as that is an essential part of his game. Martin could see his playing time decrease next season, especially if coach Barry Trotz believes Ross Johnston, with a similar skill set, deserves to play more.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Nets lone goal in loss

Hayes scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Hayes got the Flyers on the board at 8:03 of the first period, but he was the only one to solve goalie Kevin Lankinen. Through 13 games in April, Hayes has racked up three goals, seven assists, 48 shots and a minus-7 rating in a top line role. He's looked solid since recovering from an injury-riddled first half of the year, posting 31 points in 46 outings to match his point total from 55 contests last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in nine straight

Wahlstrom has gone nine straight games without registering a point for the Islanders. Wahlstrom has only one goal in his last 14 games for the Isles. The season has been a disappointment for the young sniper as he only has 13 goals and 24 points in 70 games. Wahlstrom has also been a frequent target for the wrath of coach Barry Trotz and has been a healthy scratch several times this season. Wahlstrom likely isn't in danger of being scratched Tuesday as the Isles are down a couple of wingers due to COVID-19 protocol, but the team will want to see more consistent play from Wahlstrom to guarantee a full-time spot for him next season.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zdeno Chara: Receives award nomination

Chara was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The trophy represents perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Chara is about to complete his 24th season in the NHL, and although he hasn't made any announcements, these last three games could be his last as an NHL player. Chara has one goal, 13 points and a plus-6 rating in 70 games for the Islanders this season. His actual value, though, will be any knowledge he's passed along to the younger Islanders defenders. Chara is a future Hall of Famer.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Gathers helper Monday

McCabe notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. McCabe helped out on an Alex DeBrincat goal in the third period. In his last six games, McCabe's picked up a goal, three helpers, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong physical presence for the Blackhawks with 165 blocks, 164 hits and 22 points through 73 appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads Mavs in Game 5 rout

Doncic amassed 33 points (11-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-77 win over the Jazz. Doncic worked more as a scorer than as a distributor in the contest, leading all players with 33 points on 22 field-goal attempts. His five dimes were well below his season average but still enough to lead his club. The All-Star point guard also grabbed a game-high 13 boards to help Dallas go up 3-2 in the series. Doncic missed the first three games of the first-round matchup due to a calf injury, but he has looked great upon his return, averaging 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over two contests.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Near triple-double in win

Siakam put up 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists over 44 minutes in the 103-88 win over Philadelphia on Monday. Siakam was Toronto's leading scorer for the third time this series. The sixth-year forward has put up 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 blocks on 53.7 percent shooting from the field in those contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Registers 750th career assist

Kane logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat on an insurance tally in the third period. It's been a good April for Kane, who has five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 contests. He's up to 92 points, 281 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 76 outings. The 33-year-old earned his 750th career assist on the play, and he hasn't been held under 40 helpers in a campaign since 2014-15.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Blows save, earns win

McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers. McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Anunoby amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia. Anunoby's all-around effort helped Toronto keep their playoff run alive. The Indiana product is putting up 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from deep in the series.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Keeps rolling with 24 points

Brunson posted 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 102-77 victory over the Jazz. Brunson was overshadowed by Luka Doncic (33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists) in the win, but the former was plenty productive with his fifth straight game of 20-plus points in the series. Brunson stepped up in impressive fashion when Doncic was forced to miss the first three games of the matchup due to a calf injury, and he's continued to shine since the All-Star point guard's return, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across two contests. No other Maverick scored more than 13 points Monday, emphasizing Brunson's role as the team's No. 2 offensive option when Doncic is on the court.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Approaches double-double off bench

Achiuwa contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia. Achiuwa got things done on both ends of the floor. The second-year forward eclipsed 17-plus points for the second time in the last three games and recorded his second-highest block total of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson dominate Utah in Game 5 win for Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals after their 102-77 blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. From start to finish the Mavericks were dominant, feeding off a raucous crowd inside American Airlines Center to build up a 16-point lead at halftime. Luka Doncic put up 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in just his second game in this series after missing the first three games with a calf strain. Dallas also got 24 points from Jalen Brunson who continues his standout postseason performance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

