Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds three more points in victory

Wahlstrom has gone nine straight games without registering a point for the Islanders. Wahlstrom has only one goal in his last 14 games for the Isles. The season has been a disappointment for the young sniper as he only has 13 goals and 24 points in 70 games. Wahlstrom has also been a frequent target for the wrath of coach Barry Trotz and has been a healthy scratch several times this season. Wahlstrom likely isn't in danger of being scratched Tuesday as the Isles are down a couple of wingers due to COVID-19 protocol, but the team will want to see more consistent play from Wahlstrom to guarantee a full-time spot for him next season.

ELMONT, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO