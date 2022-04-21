Phillies' Alec Bohm: Launches two-run homer

Ward went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over Cleveland. The Angels placed Ward in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and moved Shohei Ohtani -- who had batted first in each of the team's first 16 games -- into the No. 2 slot for Monday's contest. The move paid big dividends, as Ward produced all of the game's offense with long balls off Shane Bieber in the fifth and seventh innings. The homers were the second and third of the season for Ward, who didn't play his first game of the campaign until April 16. Manager Joe Maddon suggested before the game that Ward would be given a "real look" in the leadoff spot, per Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network, and his performance Monday only strengthens the likelihood that he'll see plenty of time in that role moving forward.

