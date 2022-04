GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a while since we’ve had rain in North Central Florida. But even on the driest of days in The Swamp, it wasn’t that long ago that former Gators’ running back Chris Rainey was making people miss left and right. He even took his speed to the National and Canadian Football League and now he’s bringing the need for speed to North Central Florida.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO