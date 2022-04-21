Phillies' Corey Knebel: Notches second save

Rodgers went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rodgers was back in the lineup after being replaced by Alan Trejo for the last two games. The time off didn't make a tangible difference in his results however, as Rodgers is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. If there is a positive angle to take, it's that Rodgers did not strike out, which marks only the third third time in 13 starts that he has not been punched out at least once this season. Trejo doesn't appear to be a long-term threat to Rodgers' playing time, though the eventual return of Garrett Hampson (hand) will put pressure on him to perform.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO