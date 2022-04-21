ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Notches second save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Knebel had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue

Rodgers went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rodgers was back in the lineup after being replaced by Alan Trejo for the last two games. The time off didn't make a tangible difference in his results however, as Rodgers is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. If there is a positive angle to take, it's that Rodgers did not strike out, which marks only the third third time in 13 starts that he has not been punched out at least once this season. Trejo doesn't appear to be a long-term threat to Rodgers' playing time, though the eventual return of Garrett Hampson (hand) will put pressure on him to perform.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Back in win column

Gibson (2-1) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rockies. Gibson was taken deep twice in Monday's win, with Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk hitting solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. The veteran righty then retired nine straight Rockies and didn't face much of a threat for the rest of the outing. He tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) and forced 17 whiffs despite recording only four punchouts. Gibson will carry a 3.47 ERA into his projected road matchup with the Mets this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Set for eye procedure

Rosario is scheduled to undergo a laser procedure on his right eye within the next few days due to blurred vision. According to the Braves, Rosario has been experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, and this procedure will help to correct the issue. The team has yet to roll out a timeline for his return, but the Phillies are expected to make a roster move Tuesday, and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates the outfielder will miss 8-to-12 weeks. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson should be in line for even more work until Rosario returns.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Ramping up activity

Altuve (hamstring) took grounders prior to Monday's game against Texas, and he also ran "a lot" Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was no detail provided regarding the nature of Altuve's running, though it's positive that he was able to exert himself only five days after being placed on the injured list. The team noted that a minimum stint was possible, but it's still unclear if Altuve will be activated when first eligible Friday. Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum have split time at second base in Altuve's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Colorado State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans seven in loss

Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Phillies. Freeland allowed three unearned runs in the third inning after an error by Jose Iglesias, including a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. He then coughed up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fifth before striking out the last three batters he faced. Despite turning in an overall shaky performance, Freeland lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 17:6 K:BB through four starts. He's projected to take on the Reds at home this weekend.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Blows save, earns win

McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers. McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Notches assist

Laughton produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Laughton has seen a significant role in 11 games since returning from a concussion, but he has picked up only two assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career with 11 goals and 19 helpers. He's added 107 shots on net, 150 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 65 outings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Knebel
CBS Sports

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Pitches well but takes loss Monday

Bieber (1-1) suffered the loss against the Angels on Monday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Bieber notched his second straight quality start Monday, but a pair of Taylor Ward homers resulted in three runs against him and resulted in his first loss. There was plenty to like about the right-hander's performance, however, as he went a season-high 6.1 frames and reached 100 pitches for the first time on the campaign. Bieber will carry a 2.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to come in Oakland on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Guarding cage Monday

Sandstrom will get the starting nod in Chicago on Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sandstrom will appear in his fourth NHL game and third since April 13. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 0-2-1 with a 3.30 GAA and a .915 save percentage with the Flyers this season. In his only road outing of the year to date, he took a tough overtime loss against the Sharks despite stopping 43 of 46 shots on Dec. 30.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Keeps on mashing

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. Pederson delivered his sixth home run of the season at an opportune time for the Giants, sending a two-run blast over the fence in right field to give his club a 2-1 advantage in the top of the eighth. The veteran outfielder has now swatted three homers in his last two contests and is 4-for-6 with five RBI, four runs scored and a walk over that brief stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start but takes loss

Kelly (1-1) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. The right-hander held the Dodgers' potent offense mostly at bay to notch his second straight quality start, but he was outdueled by Walker Buehler -- who threw his first career shutout -- and was saddled with his first loss. Kelly wasn't as sharp as in his previous start, when he allowed just one run over six frames, but he impressively recovered from a rough first inning during which the Dodgers produced two runs. Kelly still has a standout 1.69 ERA on this season, and he'll likely make his next start in St. Louis on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rockies
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Steady in win

Lankinen allowed one goal on 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. This was arguably Lankinen's best outing of the season, as he was able to limit the damage to a Kevin Hayes goal in the first period. He's won three of his last six starts, improving to 7-15-6 for the season. The 26-year-old owns a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 31 contests. The Blackhawks' next game is their home finale Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds insurance tally

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a little more breathing room with his third-period marker. With the goal, he tied his career high of 41 tallies in a season while setting a new personal best with 77 points. The 24-year-old winger has added 264 shots on net, 100 hits and a minus-12 rating, continuing to impress as a bright spot during a tough year for the team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Drills second homer

Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Giants. Adames came through in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo blast that tied the game at 2-2, but the Brewers would cough up the lead in the ninth. Monday's long ball marks Adames' first home run since April 10 against the Cubs, and it could be a sign that he's ready to bust out of an early slump. The shortstop is slashing .194/.296/.323 through his first 17 games of 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Ends slump with assist

Lafferty recorded an assist, four PIM and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Lafferty entered Monday on a seven-game point drought that ended with his assist on a Jonathan Toews tally in the first period. While he's been a regular in the Blackhawks' lineup since he was traded from the Penguins in January, he hasn't always shown much consistency on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 78 shots on net, 133 hits and 31 PIM through 54 contests overall.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Tosses clean frame

Long allowed one hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning Monday night against Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision. Long did his job as the opener, escaping the first inning without any damage after allowing an infield single to Christian Yelich. Long has fared well in the opener role, hurling three scoreless frames in two opportunities. The southpaw has yet to allow a run through 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking one over that stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Swats second homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Smith produced the lone long ball of the contest, taking Tyler Gilbert deep to left field in the eighth inning for his second homer of the campaign. The backstop finished with his second multi-hit effort of the season and first since April 14. Smith had been struggling coming into the contest, going just 1-for-10 over his previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Locks down fourth save

Doval struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Monday night against Milwaukee. Doval looked shaky for a moment against his first batter of the night, firing three straight balls before battling back to retire Hunter Renfroe on a flyout to center. He would then register a strikeout and a groundout to end the contest. Doval benefitted from the Giants taking a late lead in this one, as San Francisco deployed Jake McGee in the bottom of the eighth in a game where McGee would give up the lead, and Doval ended up receiving the save opportunity following a two-run blast in the top of the ninth by the Giants. While Doval figures to continue to share save chances with McGee going forward, he does lead the club with four saves to McGee's two.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy