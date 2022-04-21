ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Kidnapping suspect’s rosary tattoo led to man named Jesus: police

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Las Vegas police said a distinctive tattoo of rosary beads with a cross led them to a shooting and kidnapping suspect named Jesus.

Jesus Colmenares, 29, faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, records showed.

On March 18, police responded to reports of a person shot at a convenience store on Valley View Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, they said. Responding officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds to his legs, they said.

The shooting victim said he “was walking… to a friend’s house… when his knees went numb.”

While at the convenience store, a witness approached police, saying he was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and had been kidnapped.

The kidnapping victim told police he had gotten off work and was in the parking lot playing on his phone. The man said he heard the gunshots and then a man came up to his window and pointed a gun at him, police said.

Jesus Colmenares, 29, faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The man with the gun then got into the passenger seat and told the kidnapping victim to drive, police said.

The kidnapping victim drove the man, who police now say is Colmenares, to another convenience store near downtown Las Vegas.

Police pulled video from the convenience stores, noting the suspect had tattoos on both of his hands.

A week later, a sergeant reported a member of his patrol squad had found a Facebook page for Colmenares.

“In the pictures, Jesus has some distinctive tattoos,” police wrote in an arrest report. “On his right hand, he has [a] rosary bead neckless with cross tattooed.”

Police noted Colmenares has prior convictions for felony assault and domestic battery.

“Based on the tattoos visible on Jesus’ pages, I further reviewed the surveillance from [the gas station] to look for any distinct tattoos,” the investigating officer wrote in their arrest report. “Based on the quality surveillance allowing me to see Jesus’ distinct right-hand rosary tattoo, I have probable cause to believe Jesus is the suspect in this shooting and kidnapping incident.”

Police later found Colmenares at a home in North Las Vegas. As of Tuesday evening, Colmenares was being held in jail on $45,000 bail.

