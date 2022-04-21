ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Woodyard, 2024 St. John Bosco 5-star safety, receives UCLA offer; Midwest visits up next

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

It's early in the process for class of 2024 football prospects.

But St. John Bosco High School (California) sophomore Peyton Woodyard has already established himself as one of the top prospects in America.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back is already a five-star prospect and is rated the nation's No. 11 overall prospect, No. 1 safety and No. 2 California prospect.

This past weekend, Woodyard took an unofficial visit to UCLA, where he quickly connected to the staff.

On Thursday, that visit led to a scholarship offer:

"I'm really excited about the offer," he said. "I had a great visit with the coaching staff on Saturday. They brought in some phenomenal coaches with a tremendous amount of experience on both the collegiate and professional level."

Next up for Woodyard is a Midwest swing.

He will visit Michigan State and Michigan on Thursday, Ohio State on Friday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

Some feel the Fighting Irish may have an advantage on the recruiting trail because Woodyard's cousin, Kyle Hamilton, blossomed into a soon-to-be NFL first-round draft pick while in South Bend.

Undoubtedly, however, Woodyard will go through the recruiting process and make the best choice for him, regardless of previous connections.

Between the recent offer from in-state UCLA and the four-stop Midwest swing, he should have some added clarity by the end of the week - even if there's still a long way to go in his recruitment.

