Topeka, KS

Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week: Fedeli’s

 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – As Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week continues, Fedeli’s stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to preview what they’re offering this week.

Fedeli’s is located at the Cyrus Hotel at 920 S Kansas Ave. To see all they have to offer, click here .

You can find a full list of participating restaurants at www.downtowntopekainc.com .

