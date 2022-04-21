Mostly cloudy and mild overnight

A cold front is moving our way and will push through early morning Tuesday. Some rain and storms have fired up ahead of the cold front. There is a low risk severe North portion of the Northshore. The rain diminishes this evening and overnight, but do expect a few lingering showers in the morning and along the coast where the cold front will be moving South slowly. Lows Tuesday will be in the 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The wind N 10-15 mph. Cooler and less humid Wednesday. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. You will notice the less humid air. Cool again Thursday morning. Lows near 50 to near 60. Highs low 80s. Friday through Sunday expect a warm up with increasing humidity. There is a slight rain chance Saturday and a 20% chance Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO