Mostly cloudy and mild overnight

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is approaching our area. First, this afternoon, temperatures are warming into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon. Then, this evening, the cold front will arrive to the Northshore. As these storms move in, some could have gusty winds or small hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has put Washington, the northern half of Tangipahoa and northwestern St. Tammany parishes, and northern Pearl River county under a very low ("marginal") threat of severe weather. Some rain could push onto parts of the South Shore late this evening before rain comes to an end overnight.
