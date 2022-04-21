ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly cloudy and mild overnight

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows drop into the mid 60s to near 70. Mostly cloudy skies and an onshore flow will prevent temperatures...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Cold front on the way

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is approaching our area. First, this afternoon, temperatures are warming into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon. Then, this evening, the cold front will arrive to the Northshore. As these storms move in, some could have gusty winds or small hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has put Washington, the northern half of Tangipahoa and northwestern St. Tammany parishes, and northern Pearl River county under a very low ("marginal") threat of severe weather. Some rain could push onto parts of the South Shore late this evening before rain comes to an end overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WOWT

Cloudy and cool today

Increasing clouds tonight with chilly temperatures. Not much warming Sunday with highs in the 40s once again. Poultry events are canceled across Nebraska due to bird flu concerns. Omaha Ukrainian Catholic Church raises funds for Ukraine. Updated: 19 hours ago. An Omaha church is raising funds for Ukraine with a...
OMAHA, NE
WDSU

Warm, breezy and 20% chance rain Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Another warm and breezy weekend day is in store, and rain chances are only slightly higher. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm with highs ranging from 81 to 86 degrees. It will still be breezy with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Whether you're heading to French Quarter Fest, Italian Festival, Zurich Classic or any other event, don't forget your sunscreen! The UV Index today is very high.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Some rain and storms tonight

A cold front is moving our way and will push through early morning Tuesday. Some rain and storms have fired up ahead of the cold front. There is a low risk severe North portion of the Northshore. The rain diminishes this evening and overnight, but do expect a few lingering showers in the morning and along the coast where the cold front will be moving South slowly. Lows Tuesday will be in the 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The wind N 10-15 mph. Cooler and less humid Wednesday. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. You will notice the less humid air. Cool again Thursday morning. Lows near 50 to near 60. Highs low 80s. Friday through Sunday expect a warm up with increasing humidity. There is a slight rain chance Saturday and a 20% chance Sunday.
WDSU

Warm weekend with low rain chances

NEW ORLEANS — It's a wonderful weekend for French Quarter Fest and the Zurich Classic!. Saturday is mostly sunny, warm and breezy. There is only a 10% chance of a shower. Highs will range from 81 to 85 degrees, so don't forget your water or sunscreen. The UV Index is very high! Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cooler morning lows in sight

Weak cold front moves through overnight. Lows drop into the low to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight rain chance. The better rain chance will be along the Coast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Cooler weather forecast Wednesday morning. Lows will be near 50 to near 60. Less humid. Sunny skies forecast. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday is the pick day of the week. Warmer Thursday, but still cool in the morning. Highs will be in the low 80s. We warm up for the Jazz Fest Weekend. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. You will notice the humidity is back. There is a slight rain chance.
WDSU

Festival Fun With A Side of Showers

NEW ORLEANS — So much festival fun across New Orleans, and neighboring cities from the French Quarter Fest to the Zurich Classic. However, we have a chance of light isolated showers early morning Sunday, and light to heavy showers, Sunday afternoon. Then Monday, late afternoon showers, and a chance of heavy rain late Monday afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Forecasting Our Future: Severe weather impacts

NEW ORLEANS — The impact of weather can be felt every day. From the simple things, like what to wear, to the more critical moments when severe weather strikes our community. Stronger hurricanes, stubborn wildfires and what seems like frequent flooding in many places have some asking -- is the threat and impact from our weather growing?
NEW ORLEANS, LA

