Glen Dale, WV

JM Takes Two From Brooke

By Scott Nolte
 5 days ago

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall took both games of a double-header with Brooke Wednesday in Glen Dale.

The Monarchs won game one 15-0 in four, in that contest Ava Blake blasted a home run.

They won game two 11-3 in five innings. Sophia Adkins was 3-3 with two rbi.

