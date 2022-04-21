JM Takes Two From Brooke
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall took both games of a double-header with Brooke Wednesday in Glen Dale.
The Monarchs won game one 15-0 in four, in that contest Ava Blake blasted a home run.
They won game two 11-3 in five innings. Sophia Adkins was 3-3 with two rbi.
