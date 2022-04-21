ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NEW JERSEY DEVILS PROSPECT SCORES BETWEEN THE LEGS GOAL IN DIVISION CLINCHING GAME (AHL)

markerzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Holtz scored his 25th goal of the AHL season in style last night. In a division...

www.markerzone.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

TIM PEEL RIPS LEAH HEXTALL OVER WAYNE SIMMONDS INTERVIEW; GETS BLOCKED

Despite playing against each other several times since they entered the league, tough guys Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had their first fight Thursday night. It came after the two had been chirping and agitating each other all game long. Before that fight took place, Simmonds was interviewed in between periods by broadcaster Leah Hextall, who didn't seem to be aware that the two had never dropped the gloves.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
markerzone.com

DEBOER THROWS LEHNER UNDER THE BUS FOR THE SECOND GAME IN A ROW

It seems evident that there's a rift between Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner, and it appears to be getting worse. Vegas got a much needed two points against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in overtime, but it was what happened between DeBoer and Lehner that everyone was talking about.
NHL
markerzone.com

BCHL BROADCASTER FIRED MID-GAME AFTER RACIST COMMENT ON-AIR

A colour commentator with the British Columbia Junior Hockey League was fired mid-game after making a racist comment regarding Owen Kim of the Langley Rivermen. The Rivermen were taking on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Friday night when Kim got into a scuffle with an opponent. "Ah, Kim. Give it a...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
Person
Alexander Holtz
markerzone.com

NHL AWARDS: JACK ADAMS AWARD, COACH OF THE YEAR

The NHL Awards Ceremony will be held during the Stanley Cup Finals on the off day between Games 3 & 4. The host team will have the event in their city. The award we're looking at today is the Jack Adams Award for Best Coach. For this award, we need to examine which coach squeezed the most juice out of his team, what he had to work with, & the strength of his impact on his team.
NHL
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIO FOR APRIL 22

One spot is up for grabs in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night as the Edmonton Oilers can become second team in the Pacific Division and fifth team in the Western Conference to punch their ticket. The Edmonton Oilers can clinch a playoff spot:. - If they defeat...
NHL
markerzone.com

BILL PETERS REPORTEDLY LANDS COACHING GIG IN MINOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

It is being reported today that Bill Peters is in talks with the AJHL's Grande Prairie Storm to accept a head coaching position. This comes after his departure from the Russian KHL. The news has spun up controversy due to Peters' troubled history. Bill Peters' departure from North American hockey...
NHL
#The Cleveland Monsters#The New Jersey Devils
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-32-10) AT BUFFALO SABRES (30-38-11) 12:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders look to win their penultimate road game of the season when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Islanders are coming off a 6-3 loss on home ice against the New...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

OVECHKIN GETS TAKEN DOWN BUT DECLINES THE PENALTY?

Ovie must have watched a lot of NFL this season because he declined a penalty after it was called Wednesday night. Even the Vegas Golden Knights' Twitter account acknowledged Ovechkin's actions. It is unclear if this has ever happened before, but I can't imagine it'll happen too often. The NHL...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER, ESPN INSIDER BEING CONSIDERED FOR VACANT GM ROLE IN SAN JOSE

The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of searching for a new General Manager after Doug Wilson stepped down earlier this month for personal reasons. According to Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, one of the names in consideration for the vacancy is former NHL goaltender and current ESPN insider, Kevin Weekes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Hockey
AHL
AHL
Sports
Sports
markerzone.com

BLAKE WHEELER BLAMES HIMSELF FOR THE JETS MISSING THE PLAYOFFS

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Winnipeg Jets have failed to make the postseason, getting officially eliminated from contention Wednesday night after Vegas defeated Washington 4-3 in OT. The Jets were seen as close to a shoe-in to make the playoffs at the beginning of the season, but very little went right for the team in 2021-22. As for why that happened, captain Blake Wheeler blames himself.
NHL
NHL

Predators-Sharks, Avalanche-Blue Jackets to play in NHL Global Series

Nashville, San Jose will open 2022-23 regular season in Prague; Colorado, Columbus will play in Finland. The Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play in the 2022 NHL Global Series. There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four cities...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Capitals shut out Coyotes, gain in Metropolitan

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 2-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Friday. Vanecek's shutout was his fourth of the season and sixth in the NHL. He had allowed 22 goals in his previous six starts. Conor...
NHL

