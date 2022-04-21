ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Grundy. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last hour and 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the last three hours. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gruetli-Laager, Tracy City, Altamont, Coalmont, Palmer and Beersheba Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Perry; Vinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
Person
Will Chase
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Cass; Schuyler FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Cass and Schuyler Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
#Dense Fog Advisory
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Central and South Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo, southeastern Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties through 315 AM CDT At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Rudolph, or 14 miles north of Lasara, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo, southeastern Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dimmit A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dimmit County through 1130 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winter Haven, or near Crystal City, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carrizo Springs, Winter Haven, Brundage and Carrizo Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DIMMIT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Christian; Morgan; Sangamon; Scott FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

