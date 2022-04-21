Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Grundy. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last hour and 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the last three hours. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gruetli-Laager, Tracy City, Altamont, Coalmont, Palmer and Beersheba Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO