New York City, NY

Late-Thursday showers for NYC ahead of warm-up on Friday

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green say there's a slight chance for showers on Thursday, but temperatures are expected to warm up to near 70 by Friday.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions, before a chance of late-day showers. Temperatures will be in the low-60s.

Friday will be mild and mostly sunny with temperatures from the mid-60s to the low-70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures ranging in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy, cool. Chance of late-day showers, highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Mild and mostly sunny, highs from the mid-60s to the low-70s.

SATURDAY: Cool and partly sunny, highs from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, highs around the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs from the upper-50s to the mid-60s.

City
News 12

News 12

