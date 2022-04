This afternoon, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gave an update on the County's efforts to restore power and mediate further damage. The County Executive says the county is prioritizing getting lights back on, but that might take a couple more days for some residents. Adding that some will have to wait till Friday or even the weekend. In the meantime, Garnar says they are working with NYSEG to distribute dry ice and water in an effort to keep food from spoiling.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO