EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (Press Release) — The Red Wolves welcomed FC Tucson to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night for their fourth game of the season as they looked to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign currently sitting atop the USL League One standings. The match was played in front of a staggering sellout crowd of 2,654 fans marking the second sellout crowd of the season, quickly establishing CHI Memorial Stadium as one of the best atmospheres in USL League One.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO