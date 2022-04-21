ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols strand 10 runners in 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech

By Reece Van Haaften
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols couldn’t find a timely hit in their 5-2 loss to Virginia Tech. UT matched the Hokies with seven hits, but couldn’t manufacture runs leaving 10 runners on the base paths.

“Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits and making the timely pitches, and tonight, Virginia Tech did that,” said Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly. “We can learn from this. We can look across the field and see what they did right that got them the win and what we didn’t do.”

Erin Edmoundson was the woman in the circle. The super senior threw 4.1 innings with five strikeouts. She surrendered all three of her earned runs in the first inning. Meredith Slaw clocked an RBI single and Bre Peck clobbered a two-run homer to left field.

Zaida Puni drove in Kiki Milloy with an RBI single in the third inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Milloy slapped a double down the left-field line in the fourth to make it 3-2. That’s as close as the game would be.

Edmoundson put runners on first and third in the fifth inning. Ashley Rogers came in relief and struck out the next two batters to end the frame.

Rogers gave up a two-run shot in the sixth. Jayme Bailey lasered her fourth homer of the season over the left-field wall. Rogers finished the game with 2.2 innings pitched, two earned runs and six strikeouts.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols step away from SEC play by hosting the Lady Vol challenge. The first game is on Saturday against East Carolina at 1:30 p.m. UT will also face UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tennessee will conclude the tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m.

WATE

Explosive third-inning leads Lady Vols to win over ECU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols trounced East Carolina in the third inning. The Lady Vols scored six runs in the frame on their way to a 9-1 win. UT opened up the scoring in the third when Kiki Milloy slapped a double up the middle allowing Ivy Davis to score. A couple of batters […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
