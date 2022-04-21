De Smet pegs Burroughs head coach John Merritt as new football coach

ST. LOUIS — The De Smet Spartans hired John Burroughs head coach John Merritt as the newest head football coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Merritt succeeds former De Smet football coach Carl Reed, who resigned after his lone 8-3 season with the Spartans to pursue other interests.

Merritt served as the Bombers lead man from 2013 to the 2021 season, finishing with a 4-6 record in his most recent campaign.

With the hiring, the Spartans will boast their third head coach in three years next season.

