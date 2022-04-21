ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.

By Brendan Hall
WLBT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents are frustrated over the Jackson Police Department’s response time. According to Hinds County Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods, it took nearly an hour from the time she got in a car accident to the time a JPD officer got to the scene....

www.wlbt.com

You Say
5d ago

smh.....no one wants to do their job! A lot of officers just burn us tax payer money by riding up and down the street and do nothing and to think, when you've witnessed someone be run over and the officer tell you you don't have to worry about giving a statement about what you witnessed because that victim was homeless, really?! WTF they do that at, oh, wait, jackson, Ms I see! Smh.....All of them should be fired from the top down!

