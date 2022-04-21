ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Collegiate Spartan boys tennis primed for title repeat

KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp7iU_0fFT0pYm00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school boys tennis season is well over the halfway point, and the Wichita Collegiate School’s team is after a repeat for a Class 3A team state title.

The Spartans lost two seniors from last season, but returned four then juniors, and that experience has helped them stayed focused for their senior campaign.

“All four of us were on the state team last year and I’d say we’ve only improved our chemistry and as players together,” said Spartan senior Charlie Dunne.

“We’re always out here on the court working twice as hard,” said Mark Feng, also a senior for the Spartans. “We hit a lot over the summer. There’s no slowing down even after that season ends.”

So far the Spartans have won two meets, and finished third out of 16 teams in another meet this season.

Spartan senior Nick Grabon said, “the pressure that we’re experiencing is us driving for success everyday and so we can tone out everything else that’s going on around us.”

This Spartan team has State experience as players, but their coach Dave Hawley brings more than four decades of it. He’s in his 45 season coaching, and has won 57 state titles in boys and girls tennis.

“We never talk about winning a state title, never,” Hawley said. “Until it’s over and if it happens. What I tell them is every year you get one shot to compete for it. So when your done with it, whatever happened, if you’re happy with the performance you put in, we will live with that result.”

Regionals start in two weeks, the state meet follows in three weeks.

“We’ve played at that higher level and in bigger matches,” said Spartan senior Charlie Nolan. “I think it takes some of the pressure off the bigger matches we play in other tournaments.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Record setting day in series finale win for WSU softball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State pounded out 19 runs on 16 hits, and Erin McDonald tossed her second career no-hitter in a 19-0 run-rule of Memphis Sunday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium. Wichita State (28-13, 10-2) ran its win streak to eight in the process and outscored the Tigers 43-4 in the weekend series. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) – Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored […]
SEATTLE, WA
KSN News

Wind Surge take the series

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita Wind Surge) – The Wind Surge concluded their six-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds with a 10-7 victory thanks to an early first-inning offensive boost scoring five runs. Wichita’s bats were an early problem for Midland starter Matt Milburn as they scored five quick runs on four hits and three walks to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KU Barnstorming tour starts at Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas men’s national champion basketball team started their barnstorming tour in Wichita on Saturday at East High School. It was their first of many stops across the state to celebrate their achievements. KSN talked to some Jayhawk fans in line to meet the players and get autographs. “I’m […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

WSU baseball to play OSU at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, April 26, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Shocker baseball team will play the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd. The Shockers are 13-27 overall so far this season. The Cowboys are 27-13. Their last matchup was on April 12. OSU won 8-5. For more […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

LEBO, Kan. (KSNT) — An area high school is going under a “media blackout” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District […]
LEBO, KS
KSN News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita Monday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of S Greenwich Rd & E 31st St S. The area is being blocked off by local law enforcement agencies for the time being. The identity […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Ksnw#Spartans#State
KSN News

Nebraska wildfires kill retired fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 15 firefighters, authorities said Sunday. The man who died Friday night was a retired Cambridge fire chief who was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwestern corner of the […]
CAMBRIDGE, NE
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
KSN News

Rollover crash near Valley Center leaves 3 injured

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a rollover car crash that happened near Valley Center Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of 109th Street North and 119th Street West around 2:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Reinhard Hay, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show that both […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

How a dropped phone became a Garden City power outage

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy