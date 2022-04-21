ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast X: Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious 10 Script Excluded Major Character

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot so fast: Vin Diesel pumped the brakes on Fast & Furious 10 when an early draft of the script excluded a member of the Fast family. After announcing the start of production on the sequel, officially titled Fast X, the franchise star and producer took to Instagram to reveal Mia...

comicbook.com

JP Duster
4d ago

Once I saw the preview of the last one where they ended up in space it was the end for me. Didn’t bother watching it. Absolutely ridiculous. It started off as car clubs and street racing in the neighborhood. How in the world did they end up in space 😵‍💫

Joel salmeron
5d ago

so why bring han back he died I n Tokyo drift, and came back 3 movies later, so and shaw falling of a plane and surviving?? , so Giselle fell of a plane too, so why can't she come back????

Gary Munson
4d ago

I can’t wait till we get to Fast and Furious 15 The wheelchair heist…

