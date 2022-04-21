Fast X: Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious 10 Script Excluded Major Character

Mark Wahlberg has starred in too many movies to count. The former music star is known for his tough-guy roles and his role as Bobby in the 2005 crime drama Four Brothers is no different. In the film, Wahlberg stars alongside Tyrese Gibson, Andre Benjamin and Garrett Hedlund as adoptive brothers who reunite when their elderly mother is shot and killed. Vowing to avenge her murder, the brothers take matters into their own hands in their hometown of Detroit to bring their beloved mother justice. The Wahlburgers owner recently reunited with his on-screen brother Gibson and couldn't wait to share the moment online with his 18.4 million followers. "Angel and Bobby back together again! RIP John Singleton," Wahlberg captioned the photo of the two with three heart emojis. In the photo, Gibson and Wahlberg give one another a fist pump.

MOVIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO