Public Safety

Car ploughs into Labor MP's office and cops rush to the scene in the middle of the election campaign as driver FLEES

By Olivia Day
 5 days ago

A car has ploughed into a Federal Labor MP's office in the midst of the election campaign as the mystery driver flees the scene.

The front of Griffith MP Terri Butler's office in Brisbane appeared to have collapsed in a photo posted on social media on Thursday afternoon.

'This happened a short while ago. No-one was harmed. Thanks for your concern, everyone,' Ms Butler tweeted just after 1:30pm.

'The police are on the scene. We don’t know the condition or whereabouts of the driver.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goomV_0fFSyPqW00
A car has ploughed into Labor MP Terri Butler's office in Brisbane's south on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403TZH_0fFSyPqW00
'The police are on the scene. We don’t know the condition or whereabouts of the driver' Ms Butler (pictured in February 2020) tweeted just after 1:30pm on Thursday

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial investigations suggest the crash was a traffic incident rather than a targeted attack.

The vehicle is believed to have lost control and come off the road and then by pure coincidence smashed into the Labor MP's Greenslopes office.

The driver is understood to have fled the scene on Old Cleveland road.

Images from the scene taken by a witness show warped steel frames of the office doors and shattered glass on the pavement.

Police will continue inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

