Austin FC comes up short to San Antonio in their first U.S. Open Cup match

By Jonathan Thomas
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and San Antonio FC’s first match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Verde and Black Wednesday night.

After a first half in which Austin had plenty of chances but no conversions, they had seven shots with possession 66 percent of the time.

Early in the second half, in the 47th minute to be exact, Diego Fagundez put Austin FC on the board.

San Antonio had a couple of chances in the second half, but things went completely their way in the 82nd minute after an Elliot Collier goal tied the game at 1.

A couple of shots by Austin FC were close but couldn’t find the back of the net and regulation ended, the game was still tied at 1.

In the 96th minute, San Antonio FC regained the lead after Carter Manley scored a goal on a header.

The score stayed 2-1 after the completion of the second overtime, with Austin FC having one last chance right before the completion of stoppage time but San Antonio’s Jordan Farr came up with the huge save to lift his club to victory.

The draw for their next opponent will take place Thursday at 12pm.

The winning club receives a trophy, $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

Austin FC will resume their MLS schedule when they host Vancouver this Saturday at 7:30pm. You can watch that game on The CW Austin.

