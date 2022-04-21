Strong 2nd Inning Leads Morgantown Past Park
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown scored four times in the top of the second inning to take control of their meeting with Wheeling Park Wednesday.
The Mohigans would go onto a 10-1 win over the Patriots in six innings. Park’s lone run came on a solo home run from Makenna Kelly in the bottom of the second.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 1