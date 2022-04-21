Strong 2nd Inning Leads Morgantown Past Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown scored four times in the top of the second inning to take control of their meeting with Wheeling Park Wednesday.

The Mohigans would go onto a 10-1 win over the Patriots in six innings. Park’s lone run came on a solo home run from Makenna Kelly in the bottom of the second.

