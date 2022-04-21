ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Camino Fire in southern Arizona caused by driver dragging chains

 5 days ago
Arizona State Forestry is reporting a 750-acre wildfire between Elfrida and Sunizona in Cochise County. A driver dragging chains along the highway reportedly caused ten separate fires.

Travel on State Route 181 is back open in both directions. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.

Fire officials say at least one structure was destroyed because of the fire, but progession has been stopped.

Firefighters requested three air tankers to assist ground crews to quickly contain the blaze.

It's unclear if that driver will faces any fines or charges in connection to the fire.

