Eco-Fest and climate march planned for Saturday in Pottstown

NEW GARDEN — The community united for local youth on Sunday. “We estimate that we had 1,400 attendees,” said organizer Don Kohler. Folks gathered at the New Garden Township Park for the fourth annual Brandywine Backyard BBQ Festival, an event designed to raise awareness of local Scouting’s community impact and raise funds to support the Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America’s programs and camps in Southern Chester County and Cecil County, Maryland. Funds raised shall also go to support financially disadvantaged scouts in the region.

NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO