Pottstown, PA

Eco-Fest and climate march planned for Saturday in Pottstown

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — A climate march and ECO-Fest will be held in the borough on Saturday, April 23. The March will begin at 12 p.m. on High Street by The Hill School and continue...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

In Kennett and West Grove, the Garage is a ‘cool’ place to hang out

Sometimes one has to sit back and reflect on the ongoing success documented five years ago in Bob George’s and my book, “The Story of Kennett: Shaping Our Future One Child at a Time.” The opening of the Garage Community and Youth Center at 112 Pennsylvania Ave, Avondale, PA is one of those times!
WEST GROVE, PA
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Daily Local News

Chester County tops 30 percent in preserved acreage

WEST CHESTER — It was December 2015 that Chester County celebrated its signature “odometer moment,” the date when the county had topped 50,000 acres of land that had been preserved under its groundbreaking open space program. Last week, the county commissioners announced another significant milestone for land...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

New Garden unites in support of local Boy Scouts at community festival

NEW GARDEN — The community united for local youth on Sunday. “We estimate that we had 1,400 attendees,” said organizer Don Kohler. Folks gathered at the New Garden Township Park for the fourth annual Brandywine Backyard BBQ Festival, an event designed to raise awareness of local Scouting’s community impact and raise funds to support the Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America’s programs and camps in Southern Chester County and Cecil County, Maryland. Funds raised shall also go to support financially disadvantaged scouts in the region.
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

Girls from over 160 schools to attend STEM event in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN — More than 500 girls, parents and educators from more than 160 schools and 6 counties will participate in immersive hands-on learning experiences and learn about STEM opportunities during the 21st annual Girls Exploring Tomorrow’s Technology (GETT) in Downingtown. GETT is a free event for students ($10...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

