Cambridge, OH

Two in Custody following alleged assaults on Cambridge Police Officers

By AVC News
 5 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Two separate incidents on Tuesday has left three Cambridge Police Officers with minor injuries and two suspects in jail. 35-year-old Justin E. Hughes of...

